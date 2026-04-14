Mohan Bhagwat says India’s spiritual heritage helped it withstand global crises

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that India's spiritual heritage and the guidance of saints have historically enabled the country to endure global crises and even guide the world through periods of turmoil. He asserted that the nation's resilience is deeply rooted in its spiritual wisdom and philosophical traditions.

He made these remarks while attending a seven-day ritual ceremony at the Shri Majjinendra Panchkalyaneshwar Pratishtha Mahotsav held in the Tulsi Nagar area of Nagpur. The event was attended by devotees and religious leaders, including spiritual figures such as Acharya Shri Samay Sagar Maharaj, whom Bhagwat also met and sought blessings from during his visit.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said India has historically emerged as a guiding force whenever the world faces crises. He described Indian spiritual thought as a unique framework for understanding human existence, claiming that external forces such as materialism, consumerism, and reductionism may impact other societies, but do not fundamentally destabilise India's core values. According to him, this stability is a result of teachings passed down by saints and sages over generations.

He further stated that civilizations such as Greece, Egypt, and Rome no longer exist in their original form, but India has endured because of its spiritual foundation. He emphasised that this continuity is not accidental but the result of a deeply embedded cultural and spiritual knowledge system preserved by saints.

Bhagwat highlighted that Indian society has an inherent ability to adapt and transform gradually, crediting saints, sages, and ascetics for continuously shaping social and moral conduct. He said that when people internalise the teachings of saints, society naturally experiences positive transformation. He also stressed that simply associating with saintly traditions and communities has historically been viewed as a path toward spiritual upliftment.

He added that it is the responsibility of society to preserve and follow these teachings in daily life, saying such efforts have historically guided social progress. He reiterated that India's continued existence and stability are closely linked to its spiritual traditions, which he described as a source of collective well-being.

Bhagwat concluded by stating that as long as India endures, global harmony remains possible, and that the nation's "eternal nature" is sustained through the spiritual strength of its saints and sages. (ANI)

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