‘More than 7 crore ITRs filed so far’ Says Income Tax Department

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Monday said that over 7 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, as the deadline of September 15 draws to a close.

In a post on social media platform X, the Department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping achieve this milestone and urged those who have not yet filed their returns to do so at the earliest.

“More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting. We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their ITR,” it said.

The Department also reassured taxpayers that help is available round-the-clock for filing returns, making tax payments, and availing other related services.

“Our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X,” it added.

The clarification comes a day after the Department dismissed rumours of another extension of the deadline.

On Sunday, it had termed reports of the due date being pushed to September 30 as “fake news”, reiterating that September 15 remains the final date. (IANS)

