More than 80 school children hospitalised due to ‘food poisioning’

More than 80 school children were admitted to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning in Belagavi and Vijayanagar districts of Karnataka on Friday. About 60 students residing at the government-run Morarji Desai Residential School at Hirekodi village in Belgavi district have been hospitalised after the students suddenly fell ill after having breakfast at the hostel. The students, both boys and girls, complained of stomachaches and uneasiness. They were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Chikkodi town. The doctors have begun the treatment, and sources confirmed that all students are out of danger. Congress MLC Prakash Hukkeri visited the hospital and monitored the treatment of school children. More details are awaited regarding the development. The health and school authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of food poisoning. Another incident has been reported from the Government Primary School in E. Bevinahalli village, Harapanahalli taluk, Vijayanagar district in the north Karnataka region. According to authorities, more than 25 children fell sick after eating hot food at the school. Some children vomited while eating and were subsequently hospitalised. Residents alleged that a lizard had fallen into the food, which went unnoticed by the cooks, leading to the tragedy. Many children suffering from various symptoms were admitted to Harapanahalli Government Hospital and are being treated. Most of the children have recovered. Doctors stated that no child is showing serious symptoms and all are out of danger. Further investigation is underway. (IANS)

