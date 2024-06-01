MP Prajwal Revanna sent to 6-day Special Investigation Team custody in obscene video case

Bengaluru: The Special Court of People’s Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) six-day custody of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

Revanna was produced before Justice KN Shivakumar of the Special Court of People’s Representatives in Bengaluru earlier today as the SIT sought 14-day custody of Revanna. Revanna’s advocate, Arun has been granted permission to meet the Hassan MP between 9.30 - 10.30 am while in SIT custody. The Hassan MP was arrested by the SIT on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He was later produced before City Civil Court after his medical examination at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. Revanna returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country supposedly on the night of April 26 after several obscene videos allegedly involving him surfaced on social media platforms. Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house. Earlier on May 29, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to the officials, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women. (ANI)

