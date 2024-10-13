Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra; Two Detained

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of event, former Maharashtra Minister and senior leader Baba Siddique was shot dead last night in Mumbai's posh Bandra East locality by unidentified gunmen.

The horrific incident took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar.

Siddique, a senior leader of the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, was killed after at least six bullets were fired at him and four hit him in the chest.

Condemning the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that the two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.