Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra; Two Detained

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of event, former Maharashtra Minister and senior leader Baba Siddique was shot dead last night in Mumbai's posh Bandra East locality by unidentified gunmen.
The horrific incident took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar.
Siddique, a senior leader of the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, was killed after at least six bullets were fired at him and four hit him in the chest.
Condemning the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that the two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.
It has been found that one of the suspected hitman hails from Uttar Pradesh and the other is from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot and evaded capture.
According to reports, the assassination could have an underworld angle to it as sources said that the killers of Baba Siddique claimed that they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
However, the gang is yet to take responsibility for the murder, which was carried out despite the minister having the ‘Y' security. Cops suspect it to be contract killing.
This incident has shaken Mumbai to its core and the tremors were felt in the political and Bollywood circles of the city who have expressed their shock over the way in which he was taken out.
