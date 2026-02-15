Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: CM Devendra Fadnavis announces aid for deceased’s kin

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, expressed distress over the under-construction metro pillar collapse in Mumbai’s Mulund area and announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident. “One person lost his life, and at least four others were injured after a section of a parapet wall from an elevated Metro rail bridge collapsed onto LBS Road in Mumbai’s Mulund (West), crashing onto a passing auto-rickshaw and a car,” officials said. In a statement, the CM Fadnavis’s Office said, “In the Mulund area of Mumbai, a slab from the metro construction collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over this incident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter.” “The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the deceased’s heirs, and the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured,” it added. (IANS)

