Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Death Threat, Rs 50 Lakh Demanded

MUMBAI: The Bandra Police in Mumbai filed a case against an unidentified individual after receiving a death threat call on a police landline number, threatening to kill Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 lakh.
In collaboration with the Cyber Police Station, the police have launched an investigation. The case has been registered under Sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Mumbai Police team has allegedly traced the call to Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
This death threat comes just days after fellow actor Salman Khan had received a similar death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
"if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs. 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active," the threat message warned.
This was the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week.
Earlier, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control received another threat call against Salman Khan where a ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded from the actor.
The Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur on October 24, who had threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs. 5 crore.
