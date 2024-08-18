Mumbai: Woman Resident Doctor Assaulted by Drunk Patient and Relatives at a Mumbai Hospital

MAHARASTRA: A shocking incident of violence against healthcare professional unfolded at Mumbai's Sion Hospital in early hours of Sunday morning. A woman resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by patient and his inebriated relatives. This attack has further fueled growing outrage over recent brutal rape and murder of trainee doctor at Kolkata hospital. An event that has already sent shockwaves across nation.

According to reports from hospital incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. The doctor was on duty in ward. The accused was a patient who had arrived with facial injuries. He was accompanied by 5-6 relatives, all reportedly intoxicated. While doctor was administering treatment patient and his companions began hurling verbal abuse and threats at her.

What started as verbal aggression quickly escalated into physical violence as group attacked doctor. Despite her efforts to defend herself she sustained injuries in scuffle. Dr. Akshay More, head of BMC Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) described incident as deeply concerning. He emphasized that such acts of violence are unacceptable, especially in city like Mumbai.

"This is incident of 3:30 in morning today where patient and some of his relatives reached hospital in drunk condition and got into fight with woman resident doctor. It is matter of great concern that this is happening in Mumbai" Dr. More told media.

Following assault, patient and his family members fled scene leaving doctor injured and traumatized. Doctor is currently cooperating with authorities at Sion Police Station. She is providing her statement. A First Information Report (FIR) is being filed against accused.

The incident has sparked outrage among medical community. Doctors' association at Sion Hospital condemned attack. They called for immediate action. Representatives from BMC MARD who also arrived at police station to support their colleague, highlighted alarming security lapse at hospital.

"Our doctors' safety is non-negotiable. This situation requires immediate attention. Implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals is essential" they stated. They urged authorities to take swift action to prevent such incidents from recurring.