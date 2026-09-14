Municipal Corporation of Delhi Demolishes 11 Illegal Properties

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, dangerous buildings and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and building regulations.

As part of the latest crackdown carried out across the city on Sunday, the civic body demolished 11 properties and sealed four others for alleged violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

The action was carried out across all 12 MCD zones, with demolition drives reported from several parts of the city, including Bijwasan in the South West Zone, Dilshad Colony and Dilshad Garden in the North East Zone, and different areas of the Old Delhi Zone. Sealing action was also undertaken in the East Zone and Old Delhi Zone.

The latest action comes a day after the civic body carried out an even larger enforcement operation. Recently, MCD demolished 33 properties and sealed five properties for violations of planning and building regulations.

Alongside demolition and sealing drives, the MCD is conducting a city-wide survey of buildings being used as paying guest (PG) accommodation.

According to the civic body, the survey is aimed at creating a comprehensive database of PG buildings and assessing what further action may be required against properties that do not comply with applicable regulations.

So far, officials have identified around 2,114 buildings where PG facilities are operating as part of the ongoing exercise.The MCD said its enforcement campaign will continue across all 12 zones, with unauthorised construction, unsafe buildings and other violations of building regulations remaining a key focus. The intensified drive is part of the civic body's broader effort to ensure compliance with Delhi's building and planning rules and address properties considered to be in violation of the prescribed norms. (ANI)

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