Muslim Rashtriya Manch questions Rahul Gandhi’s brand of politics, ‘destabilising’ nation

Lucknow: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) raised questions about the politics of Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and stressed that any attempt to weaken India’s unity and constitutional framework cannot be accepted, a statement said on Sunday.

Addressing a workers’ conference, Indresh Kumar, guide of the MRM, said that the Opposition and the CJP were taking political opposition in a direction that could create an atmosphere of instability and distrust in the country.

He questioned whether the political ambition to gain power could ever take precedence over the country’s stability and national interests, said an MRM statement.

The conference also emphasised that, instead of spreading distrust towards the electoral system and constitutional institutions, democratic processes and constitutional propriety must be respected. Taking aim at the politics of Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition, Indresh Kumar said that India needs responsible leadership, social harmony and nation-building, not confrontation and chaos.

Referring to the situation in Bangladesh and Pakistan, Indresh Kumar cautioned that violence, extremism, political confrontation and social divisions could damage the peace and stability of any country.

He said the nation must remain vigilant against ideologies that threaten India’s unity and integrity. Workers were urged to strengthen patriotism, mutual trust and brotherhood in society and spread awareness against all forms of hatred and extremism. The conference, held under the chairmanship of Dr Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and guide of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, emphasised that India’s true strength lies in its diversity, unity and respect for all religions. Workers were called upon to reach out to communities and promote love, brotherhood, patriotism and social responsibility.

Speaking about the international situation, Indresh Kumar appealed for dialogue and peace instead of war. Referring to the US, Iran and Israel, he emphasised the need for communication and diplomatic engagement.

He said that human life and peace should be prioritised instead of celebrating deaths. Indresh Kumar added that the world needs trust and love, not fear and coercion. His message to the world from Lucknow was: “Love, love and only love.”

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch also announced that it will organise 10 awareness programmes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. These programmes will focus on nationalism, social harmony, national unity, education, mutual brotherhood and social responsibility. (IANS)

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