‘Muslims, Hindus lived together: Abu Azmi on Shaniwar Wada controversy in Pune

Mumbai: Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi on Wednesday hit back at Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane for his “Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali” remarks after a purported video showing three women allegedly offering namaz in the premises of Shaniwar Wada in Pune went viral.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Muslims and Hindus lived together. You (BJP) are in power for 10-12 years and performing a bloody dance of hate. The world is witnessing your hate.”

“Why will you perform ‘jaap’ at Haji Ali? Was it a temple where they offered namaz? If you are at Haji Ali and it is time for you to offer prayers, no one will object. Muslims have big hearts,” he hit back at Minister Nitesh Rane

This comes after an FIR was registered against three unidentified women after a purported video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune’s historic Shaniwar Wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that authorities will take action against anyone found guilty of violating the law after a FIR was registered against three unidentified women for offering namaz in the premises of Shaniwar Wada in Pune.

The Chief Minister said, “We will take action against anyone who does anything without permission.”

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

The incident reportedly took place around 1:45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune City Police.

The video led to protest demonstrations on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city based right wing outfit, they also performed Purification rituals at spot where namaz was offered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane stated that Shaniwar Wada is a symbol of Hindu valour and close to the community’s heart.

Speaking to ANI, he questioned if Muslims would accept Hindus chanting “Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali”, emphasising that prayers should be offered at designated places. Rane supported Hindu workers who raised their voices on the issue. (ANI)

