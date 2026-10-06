My India visit stepping stone towards strengthening long-standing partnership: Swiss President

NEW DELHI: Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin on Monday said that his visit to India is a "stepping stone" towards strengthening of the "close and long-standing partnership" between the two nations.

Swiss Confederation President Parmelin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the visiting President upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to the reporters following the ceremonial welcome, Parmelin said, "The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship."

He said that the relationship between India and Switzerland is built on "shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect". "My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance," the Swiss President said.

"I am especially glad that my stay in India will enable us to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA," he mentioned.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is a comprehensive free trade agreement between India and the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states-Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Signed on March 10, 2024, the agreement officially entered into force on October 1, 2025. "It is the right moment to celebrate how far we have come together, but even more importantly, to shape our joint future," Parmelin said. (IANS)

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