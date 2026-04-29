Nagrik Devo Bhava: PM Narendra Modi highlights citizen-centric governance of NDA

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the NDA government’s citizen-centric governance model, asserting that ‘’Nagrik Devo Bhava’’ remains the guiding principle behind policy decisions, as he addressed a large gathering in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, PM Modi said education, employment, healthcare, irrigation and grievance redressal form the core pillars of governance, adding that these sectors have driven the transformation of Kashi over the past decade.

‘’With this spirit, today the development of Kashi has also been expanded,’’ the Prime Minister said, pointing to a series of infrastructure and healthcare initiatives launched during his visit.

Emphasising improved connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi announced that the construction of a signature bridge over the Ganga will significantly strengthen links across the Purvanchal region, boosting mobility and economic activity.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Varanasi as a rapidly emerging healthcare hub for North and Eastern India. ‘’In the last decade, Kashi has emerged as a major healthcare centre. A 500-bed multi super-speciality hospital will further strengthen Kashi’s healthcare ecosystem,’’ he said.

In addition, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed critical care block, which he said would enhance the city’s capacity to treat serious and emergency cases, marking a significant step in expanding advanced medical infrastructure.

Listing a range of development works, the Prime Minister said efforts such as the cleaning of the Ganga, redevelopment of ghats, construction of administrative buildings, old-age homes, and women’s hostels reflect a ‘’sensitive and inclusive’’ approach to urban development.

‘’These works are benefiting the people of Banaras the most,’’ he noted, stressing that the government’s focus has been on improving both physical infrastructure and quality of life.

PM Modi also reiterated the importance of preserving the city’s cultural and spiritual legacy alongside modernisation. ‘’The campaign to strengthen Kashi’s heritage and legacy is continuously underway. Our Kashi is eternal; it is a city that never stops. Similarly, the journey of development is also continuously moving forward,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister paid tribute to women’s empowerment, thanking them for their support and participation in large numbers. He extended his best wishes for the ongoing and upcoming development projects in the region. (IANS)

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