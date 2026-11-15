NAMASTE Awards 2026 Presented at NSE, Celebrating Excellence and Cultural Heritage of Northeast India

The NAMASTE Awards 2026 were presented on 14 November 2026 at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) headquarters in Mumbai, celebrating outstanding contributions from Northeast India and showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage. The event was organised by the Amazing Namaste Foundation.

Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, while Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, attended as Guest of Honour. Shri Shirish Jain, IPS, Commissioner, SID, Maharashtra Police, along with senior officers from Lok Bhavan, Maharashtra, and other distinguished dignitaries, were also present.

The NAMASTE Awards 2026 honoured five distinguished awardees: Dr. Jogesh Deuri (Assam) for Lifetime Achievement; Paul L. Khuma (Mizoram) for Public Service and Governance; Dimum Pertin (Arunachal Pradesh) for Entrepreneurship and Start-ups; Kikruma Village Council (Nagaland) for Sustainability and Environment; and Yumnam Bhumeshwor Singh (Manipur) for Preservation of Culture.

A key highlight of the evening was 'Loom of Origins', a fashion showcase featuring 25 models presenting traditional garments from Northeast India, celebrating the region's distinctive textiles, craftsmanship and cultural diversity.

The event was organised by the Amazing Namaste Foundation, with SARC as Partner and NSE as Venue Partner. The occasion brought together dignitaries, award recipients and cultural representatives, providing a prominent platform for recognising excellence and celebrating the rich heritage of Northeast India.