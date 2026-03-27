Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroys 408 kg drugs valued at Rs 212 crore

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Delhi Zonal Unit has destroyed around 408 kg of seized drugs valued at more than Rs 212 crore, an official said on Thursday. The 408 kg of seized narcotic drugs was linked to 39 pre-trial and post-trial cases, the official added.

The large-scale disposal of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was carried out through the Regional Drugs Disposal Committee (RDDC) and High-Level Drugs Disposal Committee (HLDDC), the official said in a statement.

"The disposal was carried out while ensuring strict compliance with prescribed legal procedures and maintaining complete transparency throughout the process, in line with established protocols followed nationwide," the statement added.

"The following quantities of drugs were destroyed: Ganja -- 121.698 kg; Codeine-based cough syrup -- 395 bottles (100 ml each); Cocaine -- 29.566 kg; Alprazolam tablets -- 122 kg; Heroin -- 13.834 kg; Charas -- 27.366 kg; Ephedrine -- 28.950 kg; Pseudoephedrine -- 63.830 kg; Amphetamine -- 0.689 kg and other narcotic drugs -- 300 grams," the statement said.

"This large-scale disposal highlights the sustained and intensified efforts of NCB Delhi Zonal Unit in curbing drug trafficking and preventing recirculation of seized contraband into society," Nilotpal Mrinal, NCB Delhi Zone's Additional Director, said in a statement. (IANS)

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