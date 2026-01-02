NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams to Attend Kerala Literature Festival 2026

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2026 has announced renowned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams as a key participant and Guest of Honour for its upcoming edition.

DC Books, the organizer of KLF, made the announcement through its social media platforms, sharing a poster welcoming Sunita Williams to the festival. The post reads, “Her name is etched in space. We are over the moon to announce that the legendary astronaut Sunita Williams will be joining us as our Guest of Honour. Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience with Sunita Williams at the Kerala Literature Festival. Don’t miss this chance to listen to a woman who has proved that courage knows no boundaries.”

KLF 2026 will feature over 500 speakers from across the globe, with Germany announced as the guest nation for this year’s edition. Held annually in Kozhikode, India’s first UNESCO City of Literature, the Kerala Literature Festival has emerged as one of the world’s largest literary gatherings. The previous edition recorded over 6.5 lakh visitors and featured more than 600 speakers. Set against the backdrop of Kozhikode Beach, KLF continues to provide an open and inclusive platform for dialogue, creativity, and the exchange of ideas. (ANI)

Also Read: Lessons from Sunita Williams’ Prolonged Space Odyssey