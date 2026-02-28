National budget a policy roadmap rather than short-term trading document: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget’s effectiveness should be assessed through concrete parameters, such as expanding infrastructure, simplifying the flow of credit, improving the ease of doing business, and increasing transparency in governance, while also making the lives of citizens easier and generating new opportunities for them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the first post-budget webinar of the 2026-27 series, PM Modi emphasized that the national budget is a policy roadmap rather than a short-term trading document.

Most importantly, no budget should be viewed as a standalone event because nation-building is a continuous process, he stressed.

“Every budget is a stage toward moving to a larger goal, and that big goal is the construction of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) by the year 2047. Therefore, every reform, every allocation, and every change should be seen as an integral part of this long journey,” PM Modi noted.

These annual post-budget webinars are of great importance, he said, adding that these sessions should not be limited merely to the exchange of ideas but should instead become an effective brainstorming exercise.

Suggestions based on the experience and practical challenges of stakeholders will certainly help in further refining economic strategies and finding solutions, PM Modi remarked.

A quarter of the 21st century has passed, marking a significant period in the lives of those in service.

“The country is now in a crucial phase of its development journey, with the economy moving forward at a rapid pace,” said PM Modi. Highlighting India’s extraordinary resilience over the last few decades, PM Modi noted that this progress has not happened by chance but is the result of conviction-driven reforms.

PM Modi noted that while policy intent is crucial, the current phase of India’s development requires a relentless focus on delivery excellence. He emphasized that impact must be monitored through grievance redressal systems. To attract sustained foreign capital and improve long-term financing, the Prime Minister announced further simplifications to the foreign investment framework. He emphasized that while any policy can create a framework, its ultimate success depends on the active participation of all stakeholders. (IANS)

