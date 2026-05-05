National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set to retain power in Puducherry with comfortable majority

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry's election results are pointing toward a comfortable return to power for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AINRC has secured 12 seats, while its ally BJP has added 4 more, putting the NDA in a strong position to form the next government with 16 seats in its kitty. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy's leadership appears to have held firm, with voters favouring continuity over change.

On the other side, the opposition bloc led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have secured only 5 and 1 seats respectively. (Agencies)

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