National Green Tribunal (NGT) allows impleadment of CAQM in air quality matter

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench in New Delhi on March 18 passed directions in an ongoing environmental matter, allowing the impleadment of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and granting time to various respondents to file their replies.

The bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava along with Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, permitted the applicant's oral request to implead CAQM through its Member Secretary.

The Tribunal directed that the cause title be amended accordingly and instructed the applicant to serve the newly added respondent, along with filing an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing.

During the hearing, it was noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had already filed an additional reply dated March 17, 2026. Meanwhile, counsel appearing for the Ministry of Power and the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority sought time to obtain instructions and file their responses, which the Tribunal granted, allowing four weeks for submission. (ANI)

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