National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeks fresh inspection report on forest ‘encroachment’ in Saket

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to conduct a fresh inspection and file a detailed report on the alleged encroachment of around six hectares of forest land between Press Enclave and Saket Sports Complex in south Delhi.

A Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed that the reports filed so far failed to clearly disclose the status of the alleged forest land.

“The report filed does not disclose the status of alleged forest land between Press Enclave and Saket Sports Complex,” the NGT said, granting four weeks to carry out a fresh inspection.

The Bench, also comprising Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel, was hearing a suo motu case registered on the basis of a news report highlighting that around 500 ‘jhuggis’ had come up in the Saket forest area, resulting in encroachment of nearly six hectares of land. In its latest order, the Green Tribunal observed that civic authorities could not demonstrate that the report already filed related to the specific six-hectare area in question.

Respondents could not mention whether the report filed related to the six-hectare area between Press Enclave and Saket Sports Complex was forest land or not, the NGT said, directing that the fresh report must include “full details of khasra numbers inspected”.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 16, 2026. Earlier, in September this year, the Green Tribunal had taken note of a report filed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which stated that the land in question was transferred to it as part of a “package deal” under a 1979 notification issued under the Delhi Development Act.

The DDA had also disclosed that unauthorised constructions existed on the site, including a kabristan, temporary sheds, occupation by kabariwalas and “a few jhuggis”. The DDA had further informed the NGT about pending litigation concerning the area before the Saket District Court and the Delhi High Court, including a case where a stay on demolition was granted in 2015. The Justice Shrivastava-led Bench had then directed the DDA to place on record the latest status of those proceedings. (IANS)

