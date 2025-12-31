National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) takes cognisance of Tripura student murder case

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the killing of a student from Tripura in Dehradun and has asked the authorities to ensure the safety of the students from North Eastern states residing in Uttarakhand. The victim, 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, had an argument along with his younger brother Michael with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and five of his friends at Selakui market on December 9.

The accused allegedly attacked Anjel with knives and brass knuckles, following which he was rushed to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries on December 26. A Bench presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo has issued a notice to the State Government, calling for a detailed report on the action taken in the matter so far, the NHRC said in a statement. Anjel’s father, Tarun Chakma, who is currently posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force (BSF), alleged that “racial slurs” were hurled at his son during the assault. According to him, the attackers called Anjel “Chinese” before attacking him. The Commission said that it has further directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Uttarakhand to ensure, on the highest priority, the safety and security of students from the Northeast across the state. (IANS)

Also Read: NESO demands capital punishment for killers of Tripura student in Dehradun