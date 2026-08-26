National Shipping Board unveils roadmap to expand India’s merchant fleet

NEW DELHI: The National Shipping Board (NSB) held its first ‘Sagar Samvad’ in New Delhi, bringing together government officials, shipowners, financiers, maritime experts and young cadets to discuss the roadmap for Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The event was chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who launched the NSB’s official website. NSB Chairperson Sameer Kumar Khare presented the Board’s annual report for 2025–26 and its policy recommendations to the government.

A key focus was the expansion of India’s merchant fleet. The NSB proposed adding 100 vessels to the Indian fleet over the next five years as part of the broader goal of making India one of the world’s leading ship-owning nations by 2047.

The Board’s proposed roadmap focuses on fiscal reforms, assured cargo support, competitive financing, regulatory streamlining and improved ease of doing business. Industry representatives said Indian-flagged vessels face higher operating costs than foreign-flagged ships because of taxation, financing and regulatory expenses, and called for measures to improve their competitiveness.

Another session, chaired by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, focused on India’s maritime workforce. Discussions covered seafarer training, employment opportunities, gender disparity and skills needed for emerging sectors such as cruise shipping and advanced shipbuilding. Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur stressed the need to expand Indian tonnage and reduce dependence on foreign shipping lines for transporting critical cargo.

The discussions at Sagar Samvad centred on strengthening India’s shipping fleet, improving the competitiveness of Indian shipowners, expanding maritime employment and developing a skilled workforce to support the country’s long-term maritime ambitions. This information was stated in a press release.

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