NCMEI issues show-cause notice to Al-Falah University

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Al-Falah University, asking why its minority status should not be withdrawn in light of linkages to the Delhi blast case, sources said.

The Al-Falah University in Faridabad made the headlines after Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car with explosives, which exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, and accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai worked at the university. Fifteen people were killed in the blast, while several others were left injured.

NCMEI sources told ANI that on Friday, they issued the notice, and the matter has been scheduled for a hearing on December 4. Notice has been issued to the university registrar as well as the Principal Secretary to the Education Department in Haryana to submit the report.

Article 30(1) of the Constitution of India provides for linguistic and religious minorities a fundamental right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) is a quasi-judicial body and has been endowed with adjudicatory, advisory, and recommendatory powers for this purpose. The Central Government has notified six religious minority communities, including Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain. (ANI)

Also read: JeM link confirmed; probe uncovers plot for 200 blasts in North India