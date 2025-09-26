NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal opposes quota based on economic status

Nashik: Amid ongoing protests by Marathas, OBCs, Banjaras and Adivasis over reservations, the NCP minister and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said that reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme while countering party president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s statement that he had not reason to disagree with reservation based on economic status.

“Reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme. Maratha is a community, a caste while OBC is a class with many castes in it. This is why the OBC reservation is there. OBCs are socially backward. Therefore, we are against giving reservation based on economic status,” said minister Bhujbal who has already opposed the release of the government resolution by the MahaYuti government providing Kunbi certificates to the Marathas. (IANS)

Also Read: NDA government in Bihar has failed on every front: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Also Watch: