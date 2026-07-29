NEET protests an opportunity for ‘historic change’ in education system: Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday said the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination should be seen as an opportunity to bring lasting reforms to the education system. Participating in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, he said the Centre had acted swiftly through legal reforms, administrative measures and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Appealing to students not to lose hope, Shinde said no examination should define a person's future and assured them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government stand with them.

He said the government had taken strict action after the paper leak controversy, including CBI investigations, arresting 14 accused, terminating 47 National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, and introducing tougher laws to prevent future leaks. Shinde also called for broader reforms in the examination system, questioning whether a student's years of hard work and family expectations should depend on a single three-hour test.

Targeting the Opposition, he rejected allegations over the government's handling of student protests and contrasted it with the Emergency period. He claimed the current government engaged in dialogue with protesting students instead of suppressing dissent, while the Emergency saw mass arrests and restrictions on democratic rights.

Referring to the Shah Commission report, Shinde alleged that the Emergency was used to silence the Opposition and weaken institutions. He said the government had listened to students' concerns, held discussions with them, and brought the amendment bill to improve transparency and fairness in public examinations. (ANI)

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