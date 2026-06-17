NEET-UG 2026 retest to see ‘highest order’ security as NTA deploys paramilitary forces, Air Force

NEW DELHI: With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination set to be held on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday asserted that paramilitary forces as well as the Air Force are being used to ensure the highest order of security measures, in the history of the organisation, for a fool-proof examination following irregularities in the May 3 exam.

In an interaction with IANS, Abhishek Singh said: “We have ensured complete security in all our processes — right from the stage of making the question papers to translation into 12 Indian languages, to printing, packaging and movement. We have ensured the highest order of security, much more than what has ever been done in the history of NTA, to ensure that the entire process is safe, secure and does not have any possibilities of malpractice.”

“We are using paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, police, 100 per cent CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, and keeping a close watch on all the people who are involved in the examination process, so that nobody can do anything which can compromise the integrity of the examination,” he added.

The NTA Chief highlighted that the Air Force is being utilised for logistics because the timeframe for conducting the examination is very short.

“It required ensuring that we compress the time it takes to move the exam papers. Normally, it takes around five months to conduct this (NEET-UG) examination. This time, we are doing it within 37 days so that the academic cycles and sessions don’t get impacted,” he added. (IANS)

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