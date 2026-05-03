Never about money but intent: Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab's GST growth

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hailed the Punjab government for the staggering 66 per cent growth in post-settlement Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, surging from Rs 1,795 crore last year to Rs 2,987 crore.

In a post on X, Kejriwal, criticising the previous state's government for inaction, stated that they did not have the intent and kept making excuses.

"For decades, governments kept saying 'paise nahi hain' as an excuse for inaction. Today, Punjab proves the truth -- it was never about money, it was about intent," he said.

"With honest governance, there has been a record growth in revenue, and that money is now being used to serve the people of Punjab. That's the AAP model," Kejriwal added. The former Delhi CM was responding to a post of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, sharing the Central government's data on tax collections.

"Punjab has recorded a historic 66% growth in GST collections for April 2026 over April 2025 -- the highest ever in its history. This surpasses all major states and the national average, marking the highest growth registered by any state," Cheema said. (ANI)

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