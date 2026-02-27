Never say ‘mera-tumhara Kashmir’, always say ‘hamara Kashmir’: VP Radhakrishnan

SRINAGAR: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan addressed the 21st convocation of Kashmir University on Thursday at the Hazratbal campus in Srinagar. He began his speech by greeting the audience in Kashmiri and urged the students to refer to Kashmir as “Hamara Kashmir” rather than “Mera Kashmir” or “Tumhara Kashmir.”

Radhakrishnan expressed his happiness about three key developments: the state’s education minister, the university’s vice chancellor, and the majority of gold medalists being women. He also noted that this was his first visit to the university as Vice President. Reflecting on the university’s legacy, he praised its alumni, including high court judges, civil servants, and Dr. Karan Singh, the first Chancellor. The university, now 78 years old, is celebrating significant milestones and is ranked among the top public universities in India.

The Vice President highlighted the university’s A++ NAAC accreditation, its multiple campuses, and its remarkable contribution to research with over 10,700 papers published since 2019. He emphasized that the convocation day belongs not only to the graduates but also to their parents, who supported them along the way.

Radhakrishnan spoke about the rapid changes in the world, stressing that India is shifting from being an innovation seeker to an innovation provider, citing initiatives like PM Modi’s “Make in India” and the success of India’s affordable Covid-19 vaccination. He urged the graduates to focus on Swadeshi innovations and discard the colonial mindset.

He also advised the students to stay away from narcotics and digital addiction, urging them to embrace challenges with patience and courage. In closing, Radhakrishnan thanked the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister, Vice Chancellor, and everyone involved in making the event a success. (IANS)

