New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Set To Resign As Delhi CM, AAP To Announce New CM Today

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, the uncertainty surrounding Delhi's next Chief Minister is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the next chief minister of Delhi at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting.

This comes after Kejriwal informed about his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had conveyed that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a “certificate of honesty".

The incumbent Delhi CM is expected to tender his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM today. On the other hand, the newly selected leader of the legislative party will simultaneously stake claim to the position of Chief Minister.