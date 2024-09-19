New Delhi: Atishi Set to Make History as New Chief Minister on Sept 21, AAP Reveals

NEW DELHI: The newly appointed chief minister of Delhi and AAP leader, Atishi, will take her oath on Saturday, 21 September, the party announced on Thursday.

Initially, the AAP had chosen the swearing-in of Atishi to be held on 26-27 September during a special Assembly session. The date was changed to 21 September following a proposal by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

Sources confirmed that, while AAP had earlier planned that only Atishi would be sworn in, now it has been decided that her entire council of ministers too will take oath on the same day.

In a statement issued today AAP said it has dropped three outgoing Ministers. Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj- who served as ministers in the previous Arvind Kejriwal government-will be retained. Two fresh party MLAs will also make their way in the new Cabinet.

Atishi Marlena, who was the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet, was elected unopposed for the Delhi Chief Minister's position by AAP legislators on Tuesday, September 17.

With less than six months left before the Delhi Assembly election, it was Arvind Kejriwal's deputy minister, the Kalkaji MLA, who would take over as the AAP Chief Minister today, given that he had been managing the most portfolios in the AAP government.

Earlier, two days after he was granted bail and released from jail on the completion of his six-month jail term, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stunned everyone by announcing his resignation during a party meeting that afternoon.

He said he would resign as Chief Minister in two days and declared that he did not wish to remain in office until people delivered their verdict.

Well, elections in Delhi were months away, and yet he says that since he received justice from the legal court, then he now seeks justice before people's courts and would resume his position as Chief Minister only after attaining the people's mandate.

The AAP chief announced that, after his resignation, the party will elect a member from it to be the new Chief Minister.