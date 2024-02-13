New Delhi: Central India Aims to Reverse Wild Water Buffalo Decline with Ambitious Reintroduction Plan

NEW DELHI: The central belt of India is poised to tackle the endangered wild water buffalo population with an ambitious reintroduction plan unveiled recently. The scheme introduced is aimed at declining populations especially in the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh due to species facing an extinction globally.

As per researchers study from the Wildlife Institute of India highlights Kanha as the best place for restoration, covering vast plains grasslands with little human intervention. As per a statement by lead author Jayant Kumar Bora , "The ecological balance of open grassland ecosystems depends on the presence of large predators such as wild water buffalo".

Recently it has been observed that there are challenges to the project including ensuring genetic purity and managing predator pressure. Anwaruddin Chaudhry who is a naturalist, discusses the genetic differences between central and north eastern population belt and the suitability of Kanha’s arid grasslands for the rehabilitation of the buffaloes.

In related to a response of the study co-authored by Neenad Mungi highlights genetic showing no significant differences between populations and argues for the preservation of Central India’s depleted area or population. The proposed solution is to protect selected buffaloes in predator-proof fences before they are released in herds.

The goal of this phased approach is to reduce risks by establishing a sustainable breeding population on the reserve. Inspite of the uncertainties the experts believe to reintroduce the wild water buffaloes that could be a nature-based solution to ecological challenges. It would also create an important animal for grasslands protect the future of the ecosystem.

The concerned advocates believe reintroducing wild water buffalo could be a nature-based solution to ecological challenges that would create an important animal for grasslands protect the future of the ecosystem. This project drives towards a pivotal step in reversing the decline of the wild water buffalo population. It also marks a concerted effort to conserve the biodiversity in Central India.