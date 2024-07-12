New Delhi: Centre Declares June 25 As ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ To Commemorate 1975 Emergency

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Central government has decided to commemorate June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', the day the Emergency was declared in 1975.
‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of 1975 Emergency, the Home Minister said in a statement.
The Indira Gandhi-led Congress government declared an emergency on June 25, 1975, suspending most civil rights for more than two years.
“On June 25, 1975, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, demonstrating her authoritarian mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by declaring a national emergency. Lakhs of people were imprisoned for no reason, and the voice of the media was suppressed,” Amit Shah posted on X.
“The Government of India has decided to observe June 25 every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', to remind us of the enormous contribution of all those who suffered the terrible suffering of the 1975 Emergency,” the post further stated.
The union minister accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of openly displaying an authoritarian mindset.
“Observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what occurs when the Indian Constitution is trampled over,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.
“It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered owing to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress-enforced dark period in Indian history,” the post further added.
Meanwhile, on June 25, PM Modi stated that those who declared an emergency had no right to express their love for the Constitution. His remark came a day after the opposition demonstrated inside the Lok Sabha by holding up copies of the Constitution.
