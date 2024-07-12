New Delhi: Centre Declares June 25 As ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ To Commemorate 1975 Emergency

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Central government has decided to commemorate June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', the day the Emergency was declared in 1975.

‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of 1975 Emergency, the Home Minister said in a statement.

The Indira Gandhi-led Congress government declared an emergency on June 25, 1975, suspending most civil rights for more than two years.

“On June 25, 1975, the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, demonstrating her authoritarian mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by declaring a national emergency. Lakhs of people were imprisoned for no reason, and the voice of the media was suppressed,” Amit Shah posted on X.