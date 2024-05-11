New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Temple, Address Media And Campaign Day After Release

NEW DELHI: In a latest turn of event, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will pay a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place on Saturday to seek blessings.

The Delhi CM's much-anticipated visit will come just a day after the Supreme Court had temporarily released the Aam Aadmi Party supremo on bail until June 1 in a case related to the excise policy.

As the election-related activities are going on in full swing, Arvind Kejriwal is likely to have a hectic schedule till the time he is out on bail.