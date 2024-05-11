New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Temple, Address Media And Campaign Day After Release

NEW DELHI: In a latest turn of event, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will pay a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place on Saturday to seek blessings.
The Delhi CM's much-anticipated visit will come just a day after the Supreme Court had temporarily released the Aam Aadmi Party supremo on bail until June 1 in a case related to the excise policy.
As the election-related activities are going on in full swing, Arvind Kejriwal is likely to have a hectic schedule till the time he is out on bail.
Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day at the office of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
The National Convenor of the AAP is also set to participate in a road show in South Delhi in the evening.
It is worth mentioning that Kejriwal has been allowed to take part in election campaigning but has been asked to refrain from carrying out his duties as Delhi Chief Minister.
"I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail on Friday.
"I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I'm standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I'm fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 1.40 billion people have to fight against dictatorship," he further added.
Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, hailed the Supreme Court's decision and termed his bail as the victory of democracy.
"Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," she said in a post on X.
It is to be noted that Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the excise policy scam.
His dramatic arrest came just days after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for the general elections.
Arvind Kejriwal's bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal will be required to surrender to the authorities on June 2.
