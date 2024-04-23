New Delhi: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of Arvind Kejriwal and K Kavitha in Money-Laundering Case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has further extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and K Kavitha, a legislator from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), until May 7, in relation to a money-laundering case associated with the now-nullified excise policy. This decision was made in a hearing presided over by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to Tihar Jail on April 1 following a court order, which was later extended until April 15 and then April 23. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had taken him into custody on March 21 concerning the Delhi excise policy, alleging his pivotal role as the "kingpin and key conspirator" in an alleged scam where funds were purportedly diverted to finance the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign during the Goa Assembly elections.

K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council from Telangana, has been under scrutiny by central investigating agencies for nearly two years. She was arrested by the ED on March 15 in Hyderabad. According to the ED, Kavitha allegedly met with co-accused Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in March 2021, informing him that Arvind Kejriwal had demanded Rs 100 crore, with Kavitha purportedly seeking Rs 50 crore from Reddy.

The ED, in its remand application against Kavitha, has alleged that she was associated with the so-called 'South Group,' which purportedly paid bribes to exploit loopholes in the excise policy, granting them unlawful access to various wholesale businesses and retail zones, in violation of regulations.

This case has significant political ramifications, given the involvement of high-profile figures like Arvind Kejriwal and the allegations of corruption surrounding them. As the judicial proceedings unfold, public attention remains focused on the developments, awaiting further revelations and outcomes.