New Delhi: Delhi High Court Pauses Bail Order Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In a major setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has put on hold his bail order in a corruption case pertaining to the Delhi Liquor Policy until a hearing on Enforcement Directorate's petition.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo's bail was challenged by the ED before Kejriwal was set to be discharged from Tihar jail.

In its petition, the probe agency challenged the trial court's bail order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.

The High Court said that the trial court order would not be acted upon till it heard the petition filed by the ED.