New Delhi: Delhi High Court Pauses Bail Order Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In a major setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has put on hold his bail order in a corruption case pertaining to the Delhi Liquor Policy until a hearing on Enforcement Directorate's petition.
The Aam Aadmi Party supremo's bail was challenged by the ED before Kejriwal was set to be discharged from Tihar jail.
In its petition, the probe agency challenged the trial court's bail order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.
The High Court said that the trial court order would not be acted upon till it heard the petition filed by the ED.
Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP leaders had planned to visit Tihar Jail at 4 pm today to greet the Delhi CM.
Yesterday, a Delhi court ordered Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh but imposed certain conditions before granting him the relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.
The court had accepted the AAP convenor's argument that the ED has not presented enough substantial evidence since arresting him on March 21.
The bail came following multiple rejections of Kejriwal's bail in the trial court.
It may be noted that Arvind Kejriwal has not resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi despite tremendous pressure from the BJP, demanding his resignation.
Earlier in May, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal for election campaigning. He returned to prison two days before the results were declared.
Notably, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED over allegations of money laundering while formulating the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which was eventually scrapped after the Lieutenant Governor raised objections to it.
The ED had alleged that the money Kejriwal got from the liquor sellers was used to fund the party's campaign in Goa.