New Delhi: Devotees Commence Chaitra Navaratri with Sacred Rituals Along the Ganges

NEW DELHI: On the holy banks of river Ganga in Prayagraja, devotees started with the religious and auspicious Chaitra Navratri event with heartfelt devotions and timeless rituals. The opening date coincided with Somvati Amavasya, a revered Hindu event, which inspired devotees to honor their ancestors and participate in ancient rituals



Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival of worship of Maa Durga and her divine persona, begins with devotees gathering to bathe in the holy waters of the Ganges This immersion in the holy waters symbolizes spiritual purification and renewal, and leads to the tone is set for days of adoration and respect for the bra.



The first day of Chaitra Navratri also celebrated Somvati Amavasya, a very important day when devotees perform rituals including swimming and almsgiving in honor of departed ancestors This event added a deep spiritual element to the celebrations and encouraged devotion among the faithful.



A highlight of the day's celebrations is Maa Shailaputri, the maiden goddess Durga, who is called the prophetess of prosperity and wealth. while praying to Maa Shailaputri for her blessings and abundance



In Sanskrit, etymology suggests that ‘Parwataputri’ Maa Shailaputri is depicted as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. Legend has it that he incarnated after great self-sacrifice, gaining a name that spoke of his celestial origins and amplified the element. Chaitra Navratri is a religious celebration that holds a spiritual connection that is intertangled with deep cultural significance across India. It coincides with national regional festivals of India such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.



As the sun set on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, the air was full of devotional fervor and anticipation of the coming days of tributes and celebrations. As the prayers are echoed on the banks of the river, devotees embarked on a spiritual journey steeped in tradition and reverence, honoring the divine feminine form in all its glory.