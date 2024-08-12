New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Released NIRF Rankings 2024; Hindu College Topped

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with notable dignitaries including Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Sanjay Murthy Secretary of Department of Higher Education, released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024. The event highlighted achievements of India’s top educational institutions. Hindu College New Delhi, clinched top position among colleges. It overtook last year's leader Miranda House.

Miranda House, also located in New Delhi slipped to second spot after having held top rank in previous year. St. Stephen's College, another prominent institution in capital secured third position. This shift marks notable change from last year’s rankings. Miranda House led list, followed by Hindu College and Presidency College Chennai. Miranda House had previously maintained its dominance for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023

The 2024 NIRF rankings were unveiled across 16 categories. This is significant expansion from the 13 categories listed last year. Newly introduced categories include state universities skill universities and open universities. Other key categories in rankings encompass overall institutional performance, colleges research institutions, engineering management, pharmacy medical, dental law, architecture and planning agriculture and allied sectors and innovation.

In overall category, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained its top spot for the sixth consecutive year. This solidifies its position as India's leading institution. IIT Madras also continued its reign as best engineering college in the country. It has held this title for the past nine years. Meanwhile Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was recognized as best university in India.

The management category saw IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta among top five. This reinforces their status as premier business schools

The NIRF ranking framework now in its ninth edition, assesses institutions based on five broad parameters: teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. These criteria ensure a comprehensive evaluation of each institution's performance across multiple dimensions. This year’s rankings have once again underscored dynamic nature of India’s higher education landscape.