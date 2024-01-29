New Delhi: Election Commission Announces Date Of Rajya Sabha Elections To 56 Seats From 15 States

NEW DELHI: The dates for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states of India has been released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI announced that the elections for the membership of the Upper House of the Parliament will be held on 27 February.

The states where the elections for the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to take place are Uttar Pradesh (10), Maharashtra (6), Bihar (6), West Bengal (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (3), Odisha (3), Uttarakhand (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), and Himachal Pradesh (1).