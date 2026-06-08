New Delhi hotel fire: Death toll rises to 22 after another foreign national succumbs to injuries

New Delhi: After 21 reported deaths in the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast fire tragedy, another foreign national has died during treatment on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 22 individuals.

The development comes after the deadly June 3 fire incident occurred at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several injured. Earlier today, the Delhi police brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation.

Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a deadly fire killed 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals.

Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

Earlier on Saturday, officials informed that the Delhi Police had arrested a hotel cook in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident.

The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook’s negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building’s fire safety infrastructure. (ANI)

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