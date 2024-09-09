New Delhi: Indian Armed Forces Strengthen Logistics with MoU Signed with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

NEW DELHI: Indian Army and Indian Air Force have signed a landmark MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara. The pact was inked in New Delhi in the presence of high-profile dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

This MoU can be expected to bring change in the entire logistical backbone of military operations in India. This collaboration has been designed to help enhance the overall skillsets and competencies of the military personnel, thus aligning with key national strategies like PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and National Logistics Policy 2022. Both plans have streamlining of infrastructure and logistics for quick mobilization across sectors, with big emphasis on defense.

He is also the minister in charge of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya's development. Minister Vaishnaw sounded confident that this institution will play a catalyst role in this transformative shift. "Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is committed to logistics education and industry-oriented research. We are striving that by the third year, every student gets multiple job offers, creating jobs and becoming job creators," said Vaishnaw. He pointed out that this university would boost bridging the divide between theoretical concepts academically worked out and practical, on-ground application.

Speaking on this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the collaboration a major milestone towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and said the logistics system was a prerequisite for operational efficiency of the Indian military. "An efficient logistics system ensures that our forces can be mobilized swiftly and resources delivered precisely where they are needed," Singh said. It is a partnership that will give us an opportunity to tap into knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in the direction of overcoming some of these logistic challenges our armed forces are facing in different terrains and conditions.

Singh pressed for building a sound in-house expertise relating to defense logistics, and this was to be done by keeping the emphasis on self-reliance, both in terms of training as well as in equipment. "If we need logistics expertise, we must nurture it through institutions like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. If we need equipment, it must be made here in India. Self-reliance is the basis of strong and secure India," he added.

The event saw the attendance of senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and Railways, along with the top leadership of the Indian Armed Forces. It was a step in unison and strength to move ahead with changing military logistics in India.