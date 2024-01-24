New Delhi: ISRO's Cosmic Achievements and CSIR's 'Purple Revolution' Take Center Stage

NEW DELHI: The recently concluded India International Science Festival (IISF) in Faridabad, Haryana, proved to be a vibrant celebration of India’s scientific prowess, from space exploration to cutting-edge environmental solutions so The theme is 'Public Introduction to Science and Technology in Nectar', which aims to enhance public understanding of science through exhibitions, demonstrations and student hackathons.

The main attraction of the festival was the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) stall, where Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions were extensively displayed in the exhibition drawing crowds eager to find out what India has been in space exploration was focused on the subject . The exhibition also highlighted the recent launch of XPoSat, an ISRO satellite that studies X-ray polarimetry on celestial objects.

The festival provided a platform not only for past achievements but also for emerging technologies. Students from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research presented a 'cost-effective' method to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Their innovative approach involves converting carbon dioxide to methanol, considered a low-carbon fuel and deemed a promising pathway for India to meet global carbon emissions reduction targets.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) showcased initiatives such as the construction of 'steel slag' roads in various states, utilizing industrial waste from steel plants. Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, highlighted the 'purple revolution' under CSIR's 'Aroma Mission.' This movement aims to boost lavender cultivation in Jammu, fostering local communities and encouraging the production of lavender scents, oils, and related products.

The main focus was on the Defense Research and Development Organization's (DRDO) 'anti-COVID' drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose, which has been released for emergency use in hospitals. The oral powder, developed in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s laboratories, targets virus-infected cells, inhibiting their growth—an important advance in the ongoing fight against the plague. The festival’s various exhibitions highlighted the importance of science in addressing contemporary challenges.

From space exploration to environmental sustainability and healthcare innovation, IISF has been a reflection of India’s commitment to advance scientific knowledge and technology As the country goes ahead of him, such forums play an important role in raising public awareness and engagement in scientific community efforts.