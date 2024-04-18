New Delhi: Kejriwal's Dietary Choices Under Scrutiny Amid Health Concerns in Jail

NEW DELHI: In a court drama at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, the Enforcement Directorate objected to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request for a video conference with a regular doctor while he was in Tihar jail. Diabetic Kejriwal is taking medication but is reportedly facing fluctuating blood sugar levels and weight loss, which raised concerns among his Aam Aadmi Party.The ED refuted Kejriwal's health claims and accused him of she indulges in sweets and mangoes despite diabetic restrictions. Lawyer Zuhaib Hussain alleged that Kejriwal's dietary preferences were aimed at strengthening a possible appeal against the suspension, saying such food options were not suitable for diabetics.

Kejriwal's legal team countered, insisting that doctors had prescribed his dietary plan, which included mangoes and sweets Vivek Jain, counsel for AAP leaders, accused the ED of creating an excuse to scuttle the supply of home-cooked food, . which had been sanctioned by the court in view of Kejriwal’s health condition. Kejriwal's health has become an important factor in the legal tussle over corruption allegations. According to AAP reports, they lost 4.5 kilograms in weight since his detention, and Minister Atishi showed dangerously low blood sugar levels of 46 mg at one point.

After his bail, the court acknowledged Kejriwal’s health problems and allowed him to eat home-cooked food, bottled water and toffee in case of blood sugar emergencies it may include allowing him to have his own bed and medication monitoring. The ED believes that the fact that Kejriwal sought bribes for liquor licenses played a key role in setting up the now invalid system. The polls to be sought during the election campaign in Goa Punjab, the array of the high court was rescheduled on 29th April to be heard as soon as possible.