New Delhi: Major Tragedy Averted As Aircraft's Fragments Fall Off Mid-Air In Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, debris of an aircraft that took off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were found in the Vasant Kunj locality of the National Capital.
Panic ensued as soon as the South-West District Police informed the airport authorities about this incident.
Alarmed by this unexpected turn of event, the pilots of all the planes that were scheduled to take-off during that time period were alerted about this incident by the Air Traffic Control (ATC).
After concerted efforts, the aircraft was finally identified and it was ordered to return to the airport.
As per airport sources, the incident unfolded on the night of September 2 at around 9:30 pm. Some pieces of metal apparently fell off onto the roof of a house located in the vicinity from the aircraft’s body while it was flying through the Vasant Kunj area.
The Delhi Police Control Room were immediately apprised about this incident by the owner of the house.
The Delhi Police Control Room shared this worrying development with other agencies including the IGI Airport.
The concerned departments were immediately engaged in identifying the planes which had flown towards the Vasant Kunj area. After a long exercise, the concerned authorities were able to identify the aircraft as Air India Express flight number IX-145.
The ATC contacted the pilot of the plane and informed him about the metal pieces found from the house in Vasant Kunj. The pilot was instructed to return immediately and make a precautionary landing.
In a huge sigh of relief, the plane managed to make a safe landing at the IGI airport after all the necessary arrangements were put in place.
No untoward incident was reported inside the plane as all the passengers and crew members on board were safe.
Meanwhile, Air India Express attributed it to a problem detected in its engine after takeoff.
The regulator and other related agencies have been informed, prompting an investigation into the matter.
