New Delhi: Major Tragedy Averted As Aircraft's Fragments Fall Off Mid-Air In Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, debris of an aircraft that took off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were found in the Vasant Kunj locality of the National Capital.

Panic ensued as soon as the South-West District Police informed the airport authorities about this incident.

Alarmed by this unexpected turn of event, the pilots of all the planes that were scheduled to take-off during that time period were alerted about this incident by the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

After concerted efforts, the aircraft was finally identified and it was ordered to return to the airport.