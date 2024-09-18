New Delhi: Ministry Of Ports, Shipping And Waterways Appoints Manu Bhaker As Brand Ambassador

NEW DELHI: India's golden girl Manu Bhaker has been appointed as the brand ambassador of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Tuesday.

This comes after the ace shooter had made the country proud by winning two bronze medals in the recent Summer Olympics held at Paris. It is worth mentioning the fact that Manu Bhaker happens to be the daughter of a Marine Engineer.

“It is a moment of great pride for every Indian; and for every member of India’s maritime sector. Manu Bhaker, the daughter of a proud marine sailor, is now going to champion the marine sector of India as she has been officially signed as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry,” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said while speaking about the signing.