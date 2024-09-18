New Delhi: Ministry Of Ports, Shipping And Waterways Appoints Manu Bhaker As Brand Ambassador

NEW DELHI: India's golden girl Manu Bhaker has been appointed as the brand ambassador of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Tuesday.
This comes after the ace shooter had made the country proud by winning two bronze medals in the recent Summer Olympics held at Paris. It is worth mentioning the fact that Manu Bhaker happens to be the daughter of a Marine Engineer.
“It is a moment of great pride for every Indian; and for every member of India’s maritime sector. Manu Bhaker, the daughter of a proud marine sailor, is now going to champion the marine sector of India as she has been officially signed as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry,” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said while speaking about the signing.
Sonowal believes that Bhaker's story would serve as a source of inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to venture into the marine sector.
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the appointment of the double bronze medalist as the brand ambassador would act as a driving force for the next generation to contribute towards Bharat becoming Atmanirbhar by 2047.
He also took part in an event to celebrate the achievements of women – especially those who have played a vital role in nation-building.
Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, First Women’s Skipper, Indian Crew of INSV Tarini; Sonali Banerjee, First Lady Marine Engineer in the history of Indian Mercantile Marine; Captain Teena Joey, General Manager, JM Baxi Group, Chennai Branch; Thulasimathi Murugesan, the winner of Silver Medal in Singles Badminton the Paris Paralympics; Manisha Ramadass, Bronze medal winner in Singles Badminton in the Paris Paralympics; and Rupali Raj Joshi, Surveyor, 1 STS Marine Components, Indian Registrar of Shipping were among the women who were felicitated for their notable achievements in their respective fields.
The event was organised by the Chennai Port Authority in collaboration with Kamarajar Port Authority.
