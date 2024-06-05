New Delhi: Modi and Union Cabinet Submit Resignation; Swearing-In for Third Term Expected June 8

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet tendered their resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. This followed recent Lok Sabha election results. President accepted resignation. She requested that Modi and Union Council of Ministers continue in office until formation of new government. This is according to statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured clear majority in Lok Sabha elections. They set stage for Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister. Swearing-in ceremony for Modi and Union Cabinet is expected to take place on Saturday. Date is June 8.

On Wednesday morning Union Cabinet convened at Prime Minister’s residence. It was a day after election results were announced. During meeting, Cabinet recommended dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha sources revealed. This recommendation paves way for formation of 18th Lok Sabha as the current term ends on June 16.

The meeting which began at 11:30 am. Was followed by gathering of council of ministers. This session marked final meeting of Modi 2.0 administration’s cabinet and council of ministers. Cabinet also reviewed Lok Sabha election outcomes. They deliberated on issues related to forming next government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) although falling short of outright majority with 240 seats, will form government with its allies. NDA collectively secured 293 seats in the 543-member House. Principal opposition Congress, won 99 seats. While the INDIA bloc coalition of opposition parties, garnered total of 233 seats.

NDA’s performance in elections has reinforced its position in Indian politics. Modi’s anticipated third term is expected to continue policies and initiatives. These have characterized his leadership. Upcoming swearing-in ceremony will formally initiate new government’s term. Modi administration will likely focus on consolidating its legislative agenda. They will also address key national issues.

As political landscape adjusts to new election results both outgoing and incoming cabinets are working towards ensuring smooth transition. The dissolution of current Lok Sabha and formation of 18th Lok Sabha signify pivotal moment in Indian politics. It marks continuation of NDA’s influence and Modi’s leadership.