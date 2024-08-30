New Delhi: Modi Apologizes for Shivaji Statue Collapse, Promises Development in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended an apology to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, referring to the legendary 17th-century warrior king as his "deity." This gesture comes in the wake of the shocking collapse of a 35-foot statue unveiled just eight months ago at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, an incident that has sparked outrage and embarrassment for the ruling Mahayuti coalition, especially with Assembly elections looming.

While addressing an event in Palghar, Modi said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not merely a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity." His remarks come amidst heightened sensitivities in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure and his legacy is a touchstone for many.

The Prime Minister’s apology is seen as a crucial move to manage the fallout from the statue’s collapse, which has been a contentious issue among Maharashtra’s political factions. "Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity... The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse," Modi stated, as he sought to address the concerns of the electorate.

Criticism has been directed at the ruling alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the BJP, for their conflicting statements regarding the incident. Adding to the internal discord, Shinde faced protests from his own ally, the NCP, emphasizing the need for a unified response. Notably, Shinde himself expressed willingness to apologize to the king, saying he would "not hesitate to touch the feet of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 100 times."

The statue collapsed on August 26, attributed by Shinde to severe weather conditions following heavy rainfall and gusty winds. In response, Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port during his visit, promising that it would become the world's deepest port and boost Maharashtra's economy with a projected investment of around ₹76,000 crores, creating approximately 12 lakh jobs.

"This project will bring significant development to Maharashtra. Who opposed the growth of the state? Who wanted the youth of Maharashtra to remain unemployed?" Modi questioned, hinting at the opposition parties.

As the Prime Minister seeks to galvanize support for his government, he also inaugurated 218 fisheries projects valued at ₹1,560 crores, further underscoring his administration's commitment to the region's development.