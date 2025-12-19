New Delhi: NIA court convicts 2 accused for providing support to LeT terrorist

NEW DELHI: The Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court in Delhi, on Thursday, convicted two accused persons, namely, Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir, for providing shelter and logistics support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Bahadur Ali, who is a Pakistani. Ali, alongwith other terrorists, had infiltrated into India to commit terror attacks in India in the wake of the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016. NIA had lodged a case in July 2016 for conspiracy to commit terror attacks in India. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma convicted Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir under sections 18, 19 and 39 of UAPA. The court held them guilty of terror conspiracy, harbouring a member of a terror organization and supporting a terror organization. While convicting the accused persons, the court said that the prosecution had proved the allegations against the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt. The court also said that there is no evidence suggesting innocence on the part of the accused persons. The court has now listed the matter for arguments on sentencing on January 8. It was alleged that the duo were involved in a conspiracy, harbouring and providing support to terrorist Bahadur Ali. He had infiltrated India alongwith other terrorists who were killed in an operation by the security forces. Thereafter, he was given shelter, food, and logistics support by the convict persons. (ANI)

