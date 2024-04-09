New Delhi: No Impact on Exam Eligibility for Voters in Lok Sabha Elections: NTA Clarifies Amidst Social Media Rumors

NEW DELHI: In the middle of the re-opening of registration for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024, various messages were being circulated across social media platforms suggesting that National Examinations Agency (NTA) results may affect the prospective students who are qualified to sit the split examination.



In an official notification which was released on Tuesday, the NTA refuted unsubstantiated allegations that people voting in the Lok Sabha polls would not be allowed to enter the examination halls. The department clarified that no such guidelines or guidelines have been issued, and assured students that exercising their right would not affect their eligibility to participate in the upcoming examinations.



The NTA advised students to reject the circulation of fake news on social media platforms and focus on preparing for the upcoming exams.



In addition, NTA reopened the application process to facilitate early registration for students who failed to register for NEET-UG 2024. The registration promptly started on the day of the announcement and will be concluded on the 10th of April at 11.50 pm. Hence the interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website.



NEET (UG) 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 5 across the country, in pen-pegger (offline) mode, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. NTA also reiterated that voting in the Lok Sabha elections will not have any impact on the eligibility of students appearing for NEET (UG) 2024.

This year, the Lok Sabha elections can be repeated through the Lok Sabha elections from April 19 to June till the first day and competitive exams sections anywhere in this redetermined exam UPSC Civil Service Prides, Neet PG , Maharashtra Health and Technical Entry Track (MHT CET), Telangana State of Telangana. TS EAPCET) , Telangana State General Engineering General Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), and Chartered Accountant (CA) Examination.



This sense of urgency by NTA seeks to address concerns and ensure that students remain focused on their studies amid electoral activities taking place across the country.