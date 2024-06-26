New Delhi: Om Birla Elected As Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the lower house of Parliament by a voice vote on Wednesday.

The newly elected speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha was poised to retain the post as the numbers were in favor of the ruling coalition.

PM Modi moved the motion for the election of Birla as the Speaker. The motion was supported by senior BJP leaders and its allies such as TDP, JDU, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Chirag Paswan's LJP.

Birla, who had also served as the speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, was accompanied to the chair by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.