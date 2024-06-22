New Delhi: PM Modi Holds Extensive Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh Counterpart Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.
The bilateral meeting between the two leaders of the neighbouring countries yielded good results as some key agreements were inked.
These pacts lay emphasis on strengthening the cooperation between India and Bangladesh on crucial spheres such as maritime, healthcare, railways, telecommunications, ‘green’ and ‘blue economy’ and information technology sectors.
During this bilateral talk, key pacts focusing on boosting cooperation in the digital domain and building a “green partnership” were also signed.
Moreover, a crucial agreement to enhance rail connectivity between the two neighbours were also inked.
“Today we have prepared a futuristic vision for cooperation in new areas. The youth of both the countries will benefit from the consensus reached on cooperation in areas such as green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy and space,” PM Modi said in his statement to the media.
On the other hand, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, while addressing the press, emphatically stated that India remains a trusted friend and a major neighbour.
“India is our major neighbour, trusted friend and regional partner. Bangladesh greatly values our relations with India, which were born out of the War of Liberation in 1971,” Hasina said.
The Bangladesh Awami League chief said that the bilateral meetings panned out to be fruitful as cooperation in areas of security, trade, connectivity, sharing of water from common rivers, power and energy, and regional and multilateral cooperation was extensively discussed.
“We agreed to collaborate with each other for the betterment of our people and countries. Today, we had very productive meetings where we discussed cooperation in areas of security, trade, connectivity, sharing of water from common rivers, power and energy, and regional and multilateral cooperation,” Hasina said.
Notably, the Bangladesh PM began her two-day visit to India on Friday. It is also worth mentioning that Sheikh Hasina's visit happens to be the first official state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha elections.
