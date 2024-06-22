New Delhi: PM Modi Holds Extensive Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh Counterpart Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders of the neighbouring countries yielded good results as some key agreements were inked.

These pacts lay emphasis on strengthening the cooperation between India and Bangladesh on crucial spheres such as maritime, healthcare, railways, telecommunications, ‘green’ and ‘blue economy’ and information technology sectors.

During this bilateral talk, key pacts focusing on boosting cooperation in the digital domain and building a “green partnership” were also signed.